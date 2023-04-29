Election with the fear of 'enforced disappearance'

According to the election commission's decision, the Gazipur city elections will be held on 25 May. Next the Barishal and Khulna elections will be held on 12 June and then the Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporation elections on 21 June.

Back in the day, elections meant festivity in Bangladesh. The country would be buzzing with discussion and debate. Activists and supporters would swarm around the homes of the candidates. It is not like that this time. BNP has said it will not take part in any election under this government. It has warned its leaders and activists against contesting as mayoral or councillor candidates in these polls. BNP has boycotted city corporation elections in the past but did not bar anyone from contesting as councillors. Unlike the post of mayor, the party symbol is not used in the case of the councillor posts.

The question has arisen, what will BNP do without contesting in this election? Will they simply allow Awami League to sweep through uncontested? Will they resist the election? It is difficult to resist a city election or local elections. During Ershad's rule, Awami League and BNP together couldn't do that. He went ahead and held the upazila elections, despite the opposition's blockades and hartals (general strikes).

BNP leaders feel that if all the parties involved in the movement for a non-party government boycott the city corporation polls, it will become Awami League's 'election of its own', not an election of the people. Awami League's alliance partner Jatiya Party is not too eager about this election. The Left Democratic Front is in a dilemma. Other than Islami Andolan, none of the Islamic parties are that visible on ground. In all the recent local government body elections, all Awami League's candidates have won, save a couple of exceptions. So many parties even outside of the BNP alliance, are not very interested in the election, believing 'once bitten, twice shy'.