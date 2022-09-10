Talent, conscience and writing took him to the top

A vacuum has been created in the civil society due to the demise of Akbar Ali Khan. He is such a good man of rare instance that he has engaged himself in multidimensional activities and achieved extraordinary success in all spheres.

As a government official, he served in the important posts with utmost sincerity. But he was not limited to only that identity. His talent, conscience and writing have taken him to the upper level of professional dignity and wisdom.

I came to know about Akbar Ali Khan when I was admitted to Dhaka University in 1965. As a talented student, he just graduated from the history department with record marks. Later, he achieved higher degree by carrying out research in economics from Queens University in Canada. This education and the research have helped him to become an economist with insight of the history and social awareness.