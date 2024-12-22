Opinion
Essentials for education commission: A comprehensive roadmap
The Government of Bangladesh will soon be at a pivotal point in reforming its education sector by establishing an education commission that integrates both local and international expertise. This initiative will mark the government's commitment to transforming education through increased investment and enhanced cooperation at all levels of the system.
The commission's mandate to enhance educational cooperation and increase budgetary allocations will open avenues for incorporating advanced global educational reforms.
This discourse explores how Bangladesh can adapt successful international educational strategies to foster an environment conducive to active learning, real-world problem-solving, and innovation. Shortly after the present interim government took over, I submitted my proposed educational reform plan to education adviser for his review.
Here, we will explore the essential agendas and tasks that should be prioritised by the new education commission to effectively overhaul the educational landscape in Bangladesh.
Curriculum Reform
A primary task for the commission will be comprehensive curriculum and instructional design reforms. This will include:
Integration of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation into the national curriculum. Incorporation of environmental education and sustainability. Modernisation of content to reflect global knowledge advancements while preserving local culture and values.
Successful models like Finland’s emphasis on interdisciplinary and phenomenon-based learning can be adapted to encourage critical thinking and problem-solving in Bangladeshi students.
Integrating subjects such as environmental sciences with practical community projects can embed sustainability within the curriculum, preparing students to tackle global challenges like climate change.
Emphasis on Soft Skills
Countries like Singapore highlight soft skills in their curriculum. Bangladesh will incorporate modules on communication, teamwork, and leadership, equipping students with skills essential for the modern workplace.
Technology Integration and Learning Technologies in an increasingly digital world, the commission must prioritise:
Nationwide high-speed internet access for all educational institutions, facilitating resource-rich online learning. Development and deployment of learning management systems (LMS) and other educational technologies.
Training programmes for teachers on using digital tools effectively in teaching and administration.
E-Learning Platforms
South Korea’s digital textbook initiative and Estonia’s extensive e-learning environments provide templates for Bangladesh to develop and deploy interactive learning management systems (LMS). These platforms will host virtual labs, digital libraries, and interactive content that cater to diverse learning needs.
Training and Professional Development
Following the model of the UK’s Open University, Bangladesh will offer continuous online professional development courses for educators, ensuring they are adept at integrating technology in teaching and assessing student progress through digital means.
Teacher Recruitment and Training
To elevate the quality of education, there will be:
Strategic initiatives to attract and retain high-quality educators.
Comprehensive training programmes focusing on modern pedagogies, educational psychology, and technology use in classrooms.
Specialised training for preschool, primary, and secondary education teachers.
Attracting Talent
Similar to Teach for America or Teach First in the UK, Bangladesh could implement programs like ‘Teach for Bangladesh,’ targeting talented graduates to commit to teaching in underserved areas while providing them with leadership training.
Higher Education and Research Enhancement
Enhance research capabilities in universities by increasing funding and creating partnerships with international research institutions. Implement PhD and research programmes designed to foster innovation and address national challenges.
Research Funding and Collaboration
The German Excellence Initiative offers a framework for promoting cutting-edge research in universities. Bangladesh can set up similar funding schemes to foster university partnerships with global research institutions, enhancing the quality and scope of domestic research.
Surveillance and Safety Measures
Campus Security: Following the US models of campus security systems, comprehensive surveillance mechanisms will be implemented across educational institutions in Bangladesh to ensure safety while respecting privacy through stringent data protection laws.
Educational Philosophy and Approaches
Adopt and integrate educational theories such as constructivism, multiple intelligences, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to enhance interactive and participative learning environments.
Madrasha Education Reform
Reform madrasha education to include more secular subjects such as mathematics and science, while improving the quality of religious education to foster a well-rounded education.
Assessment and Evaluation
Develop alternative assessment strategies to move beyond traditional exams and grades, focusing on student portfolios, project-based learning, and continuous assessment.
Bangladesh will move beyond traditional exams to assess student learning through portfolios, presentations, and group projects, which reflect a more comprehensive evaluation of student skills and knowledge.
Strategic Planning and Institutional Management
Create a strategic planning guide at institutional, regional, and national levels to ensure cohesive educational development. Develop management guides for various types of institutions, from daycares and preschools to technical institutions and universities.
Financing and Accessibility
Innovate educational finance models to increase accessibility, including scholarships, grants, and funding for underprivileged areas.
Expand educational access to include adult learning and lifelong education programs, particularly in rural and underserved regions.
The establishment of the education commission marks a pivotal advancement in redefining Bangladesh's educational framework. By strategically focusing on these areas, the commission is well-positioned to ensure that Bangladesh's education system not only meets the current needs of its populace but is also equipped to adapt and excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The framework for educational reform, inspired by successful international models, provides a comprehensive plan for transforming the existing system. In light of global innovations, the education commission is set to create an education system that not only addresses immediate needs but also anticipates and prepares for future challenges. This approach will cultivate a resilient, inclusive, and progressive educational environment. The dedication to ongoing improvement and the meticulous implementation of these strategies are essential for achieving the vision of a thoroughly reformed educational landscape in Bangladesh.
*Matiul Alam, Ph.D. Former Professor of Education, Currently an Honorary Educational Research Scholar at the University of British Columbia, Canada. [email protected]