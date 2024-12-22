Essentials for education commission: A comprehensive roadmap

The Government of Bangladesh will soon be at a pivotal point in reforming its education sector by establishing an education commission that integrates both local and international expertise. This initiative will mark the government's commitment to transforming education through increased investment and enhanced cooperation at all levels of the system.

The commission's mandate to enhance educational cooperation and increase budgetary allocations will open avenues for incorporating advanced global educational reforms.

This discourse explores how Bangladesh can adapt successful international educational strategies to foster an environment conducive to active learning, real-world problem-solving, and innovation. Shortly after the present interim government took over, I submitted my proposed educational reform plan to education adviser for his review.

Here, we will explore the essential agendas and tasks that should be prioritised by the new education commission to effectively overhaul the educational landscape in Bangladesh.

Curriculum Reform

A primary task for the commission will be comprehensive curriculum and instructional design reforms. This will include:

Integration of critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation into the national curriculum. Incorporation of environmental education and sustainability. Modernisation of content to reflect global knowledge advancements while preserving local culture and values.

Successful models like Finland’s emphasis on interdisciplinary and phenomenon-based learning can be adapted to encourage critical thinking and problem-solving in Bangladeshi students.

Integrating subjects such as environmental sciences with practical community projects can embed sustainability within the curriculum, preparing students to tackle global challenges like climate change.