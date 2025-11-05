The sorrow of a ''oman writer'

The greatest sorrow of a 'woman writer' is that she remains a “woman writer” and never becomes simply a 'writer'. It is known that at least 4,200 years ago, there lived a woman writer—Enheduanna—of the Mesopotamian civilization, now present-day southern Iraq. The Sumerian writer Enheduanna composed her works in the first person. From that ancient time to today, countless women have come and gone, written so many things, yet remained labeled only as 'women writers'.

Now, in the Egyptian civilization, those hieroglyphs on the walls—were they all carved only by men? Were only men the ones to make marks on papyrus leaves? Still, at least in Mesopotamia, a woman was acknowledged! What a sorrow that is—such deep sorrow. In the literary world, she is not accepted as simply a 'writer', and in her household, she is not seen as an ordinary 'housewife' either. After all, just staying at home does not make one a housewife—why should she know about so many things? Why study so much? And without any reason, in the stillness of the night, she sits down to write!

But the woman knows that she must first finish all the household chores, calm the child, care for the elderly, and entertain her partner—only then can she sit down to write. And when she finally does, no one will think, “Writing is a noble task; let me bring her a cup of tea.” No one will call her to the table, saying, “Come while the rice is still hot,” knowing she’s burdened with her writing. Because writing isn’t considered real work—especially when a woman does it.