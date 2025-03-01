Leaders want democracy in the country, not in the party

BNP quite some time back had come up with a 31-point recommendation for state reforms. The party's allies had lent their support to this too. The 31 points included several sound proposals. There was the call to reinstate the caretaker government system, a clause to ensure that no individual could be prime minister for more than two terms, a bicameral parliament, and a balance between the powers of the president and the prime minister. The proposals also called for the legislative to have authority over the executive, for the judiciary to be separated from the executive and for the election commission as well as other state institution to have autonomy.

However, none of these 31 points dealt with reforms of the political parties. They established parliamentary democracy in the country, but the party's structure is totally autocratic. And this is not just about BNP, this is true about most parties, large and small. The party head is the all-in-all. His or her word is law.

If we look at the constitutions of the three parties -- BNP, Awami League and Jatiya Party, it is apparent that the individual is larger than the party.

BNP's constitution lays out the responsibilities, powers and duties of the party's chairman. It says: 1) As the chief officer of the party, the chairman shall control, supervise and coordinate all activities of the party and for that purpose shall have authority over the National Council, National Standing Committee, National Executive Committee, Subject Committees and other committees nominated by the Chairman and shall do control, supervise and coordinate their functions. 2) The chairman can also take disciplinary action against the members of the above committees if necessary. 3) As the Chairman of the National Executive Committee, he shall determine the responsibilities, powers and duties of the officials of the said committee. 4) The Chairman may dissolve the National Executive Committee, the National Standing Committee, thematic sub-committees and other committees nominated by the Chairman and reconstitute them subject to the approval of the next Council.

If the party chairman controls, supervises and coordinates all activities of the party and wields authority over the national council, national standing committee, national executive committee and the thematic committees, then it hardly makes any difference if there are other posts or not.