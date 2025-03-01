BNP fixes strategy as new competition emerges on the election scene
With the change of government in the country, BNP's past ally Jamaat-e-Islami has reentered the political arena in fresh form. Then there is the new political party of the students who spearheaded the mass uprising. So even though their main rival Awami League is not visible in the political field, the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election may not be a walkover, BNP policymakers feel.
BNP is fixing its strategy for the election with the belief that it may have to face stiff competition. According to sources, this was the message conveyed to the grassroots leaders at the party's extended meeting held on Thursday at the grounds near LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad building. The grassroots leaders were given guidelines to prepare for such circumstances.
After 5 August we stepped up our activities extensively. Now the acting chairman (Tarique Rahman) is focussed on strengthening the unityShahiduddin Chowdhury (Anee), BNP central joint secretary general
The day-long programme was addressed by 103 leaders of BNP from the centre to the grassroots. Joining the event virtually, BNP chairpersons delivered the closing speech at 11:00pm. Addressing the grassroots leaders he said, "As your leader I am instructing you to go back to your respective areas and take up preparations. Take initiative to unite the party, remove all that is bad and win the confidence of the people in your areas."
The BNP leaders say basically three messages were delivered at the extended meeting. Firstly it was to maintain the party's unity. Secondly, to ensure the party men stayed away from extortion, forced occupation and other crimes. And thirdly, to be alert about possible competitors in the election.
Sources say that the grassroots party leaders were repeatedly reminded to remain united to face any such situation. The leaders and activists were told to refrain from any activity that may instigate the people's anger.
At the meeting, a message was delivered by the party's top leadership to the interim government too. It was said that the interim government should remain neutral. BNP's policymakers are particularly alert in this regard regarding the new political party 'Jatiya Nagorik Party', formed by the students and youth who spearheaded by the July-August uprising. A section of these youth and students remain within the interim government. So it may become an issue at any time if the interim government ever appears to falter in in its neutrality.
Head of BNP's extended meeting management committee and the party's central joint secretary general Shahiduddin Chowdhury (Anee), speaking to Prothom Alo about the extended meeting, said, "We are placing stress on unity. After all, we were under such repression and oppression of Sheikh Hasina over the past 15 to 16 years that we could not carry out any organisational activities properly. After 5 August we stepped up our activities extensively. Now the acting chairman (Tarique Rahman) is focussed on strengthening the unity."
Certain leaders present at the extended meeting from beginning to end, said that this meeting was held under special circumstances, focussed on the coming election and the question of reforms. However, the grassroots leaders did not come up with their views as hoped. Everyone was given three minutes to speak. Most of the grassroots leaders were busy trying to catch the attention of the top leaders. So other than general observations, they said very little specifically on the election strategy, inner rifts and ways to politically tackle the opponents.
However, member of BNP chairperson's advisory council Zahiruddin Swapan sees the BNP's the extended meeting in the light of the party's advancement from the streets up till the parliament election. He told Prothom Alo, the nation had dealt with the fascists on the streets. The elected government will be formed through the national elections. And the ongoing reforms process will be activated in parliament. That is BNP's roadmap. Tarique Rahman has created a national unity for the roadmap. This unity must be maintained right up till the national election.