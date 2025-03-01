BNP fixes strategy as new competition emerges on the election scene

Head of BNP's extended meeting management committee and the party's central joint secretary general Shahiduddin Chowdhury (Anee), speaking to Prothom Alo about the extended meeting, said, "We are placing stress on unity. After all, we were under such repression and oppression of Sheikh Hasina over the past 15 to 16 years that we could not carry out any organisational activities properly. After 5 August we stepped up our activities extensively. Now the acting chairman (Tarique Rahman) is focussed on strengthening the unity."

Certain leaders present at the extended meeting from beginning to end, said that this meeting was held under special circumstances, focussed on the coming election and the question of reforms. However, the grassroots leaders did not come up with their views as hoped. Everyone was given three minutes to speak. Most of the grassroots leaders were busy trying to catch the attention of the top leaders. So other than general observations, they said very little specifically on the election strategy, inner rifts and ways to politically tackle the opponents.

However, member of BNP chairperson's advisory council Zahiruddin Swapan sees the BNP's the extended meeting in the light of the party's advancement from the streets up till the parliament election. He told Prothom Alo, the nation had dealt with the fascists on the streets. The elected government will be formed through the national elections. And the ongoing reforms process will be activated in parliament. That is BNP's roadmap. Tarique Rahman has created a national unity for the roadmap. This unity must be maintained right up till the national election.