Opinion
Mob beatings: Humans maybe, but not humane
“What is happening at Dhaka University?” The very first sentence of the morning I heard after receiving a call from a senior, when I was not fully jazzed up. But, I could sense the agony in his voice from the other side of the phone. I did not know what occurred at our campus the night before. Numerous events have been going on the campus after the fall of the Hasina regime and these have been the talk of the town.
The first thought that popped up in my head was that another bizarre event will transpire or already has transpired that I am not aware of. But to my utmost surprise, never in my wildest imagination, I couldn't think of an incident where the students of Dhaka University would beat an alleged person to the extent that he’d succumb to death. Afterward, I checked news portals and social media to learn the whereabouts of the occurrence.
Tofazzal Hossain, a young man, struggling with his mental faculties was mercilessly beaten on an accusation of theft in Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall (a dormitory for Dhaka University students). He was beaten by some of the brightest minds in the country, the students of our very own university, the University of Dhaka. Then the accused was served dinner at the hall’s canteen.
A shirtless picture of him, washing hands, with apathy in his eyes and signs of abuse in his body, outspread on social media with the caption “The last supper.” This is to my uttermost dismay that I often take my dinner at the very canteen while returning after tutoring students. I know exactly where he sat, where he took his meal, the window of the canteen, the plates, the glasses, and the chairs - everything is very familiar to me.
But the unfamiliarity was the ruthless behaviour of a group of students, who assaulted Tofazzal again after serving dinner until his light of life was extinguished at Dhaka Medical College. These atrocities will haunt me whenever I go through the hall. The canteen used to have a very special place in my heart. I am uncertain if I will be able to eat my meal normally again when I look at the window side of the canteen where a nomad took the very last meal of his life.
Serving food, posting it on social media and torturing was a practice carried out by DB Harun, who was highly despised for his actions. Now this is being done by the normal students in a residential hall. It can't be condoned by any means. Even if Tofazzal had participated in any misdeeds, there are laws and regulations to hold him accountable. How can a mob be the executioner? Some are accusing former Chhatra League members of being responsible for the death of Tofazzal.
Before this takes any political turn, we must ascertain that lynching isn’t a solution. By politicizing we often detract from the gravity of any issue and get distracted from the linchpin. The murderers should be brought under trial regardless of their political affiliation. Already some of the students have been detained which is exemplary; this conveys a stern message to the mass who believe they’d get away with lynching.
On the same day, another event of mob violence took place close to Jahangirnagar University. Shamim Ahmed, a former BCL (Bangladesh Chhatra League) leader of the university, was also thrashed by the students with the accusation of attacks on them during the quota reformation movement. Shamim expired at a hospital in Savar a few hours after the assault. The university authorities too took austere and rapid actions against those who were involved in the killing by temporarily expelling them from the university.
We, the students, need to solemnly believe that we do not have the authority to penalize anyone. There already exists a legal and administrative body to serve justice. Yes, we can raise questions about the system and take part in the reformation process if necessary.
The students who have been highly applauded for playing a crucial part in toppling a dictatorial regime are now being questioned for their vile actions. The July spirit is now being impugned vehemently. We must remember that a whole nation relied on us a few months back, they dreamt of a country free from discrimination and volatility, they invested their beliefs in us, and neither did they assign us with jurisdiction nor with supremacy.
The mob justice after the fall of fascist Awami League tenure has been a serious concern and the new addition to that are the students. Regardless of the identity we hold onto, we ought to respect and adhere to the legislative system of our country. Nonetheless, these grotesque violence will continue unabated.
These diabolical actions wrench my heart while going through social media. I feel hopeless, helpless, and dispirited when these videos and pictures appear. A sense of numbness grasps me and the only thing that pops up in my head is the name of a popular cinema released in 1973 called “Abar Tora Manush Ho” (Be Human Again).
As humans, how long would it take us to be humane?
* Tahasin B Chowdhury is a student of University of Dhaka