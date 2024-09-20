Two beaten to death at two universities, enraged reaction

Speaking to students, it has been learnt that on Wednesday afternoon while students were playing at the FH Hall field, a few mobile phones and wallets were stolen. Later at around 8:00 at night when a youth named Tofazzel Hossain entered the field, he was suspected to be the thief and taken by the students to the guest room. He was questioned and then beaten up. Later he was taken to the hall canteen for a meal. He was then taken to another guest room and beaten up again. A video of the beating went viral on Facebook.

When they heard about the beating, the house tutors of the hall came to the spot at 10:00 in the night but failed to rescue Tofazzel. A few students after midnight took Tofazzel to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. At around 12:45am the physicians declared him dead.

Police arrested six students from FH Hall yesterday, Thursday, afternoon. The arrested are Jalal Miah, Mohammad Sumon, Mottakim Shahin, Al Hossain Sajjad, Ahsanullah and Wazibul Alam. They are all residential students of FH Hall. Jalal Miah was the hall's Chhatra League science and technology affairs deputy secretary. He resigned from Chhatra League during the quota reform movement and became active in the Students against Discrimination movement.