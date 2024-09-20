Are we letting down the martyrs of July-August

Personally, 5 August was not my first experience of diving into an incensed mob to save a person. I had a similar experience back on 10 September in 2012. A delegation of BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal had an appointment to pay a courtesy call on the vice chancellor on the day. But the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League men, who had the unquestionable monopoly on the campuses, were bent on not allowing JCD men enter the campus to say 'hello' to the administration.

Before the JCD leaders could even enter the campus to meet the VC, they were chased and beaten mercilessly. This was all happening before our very eyes since we campus reporters were assigned to cover the incident. Seeing a JCD man pinned to the ground while some 7-8 BCL men were assaulting him, we three journalists approached the attackers and rescued the victim. I can remember, when I showed the attackers my identity card, one of them aggressively quipped "Areh rakh tor journalist, amar naam ta potrikae likhish!" ("So what if you are a journo? Write my name in your newspaper!") Without an iota of shame about beating a fellow student, he was actually asking me to name him as the attacker in my newspaper as if it was a ‘badge of honour’, as if it was a ‘character certificate’ for him.

The 5 August student-mass uprising ushered in many hopes, with one of foremost being that our universities would break free from the long-standing culture of torture and one-group domination in name of student politics that led to incidents such as harrowing killing of Abrar Fahad in BUET campus by BCL men in 2019. We envisaged a campus where not a single student would be assaulted for expressing dissent, that our campuses would become a confluence of ideas and ideals.

Has that dream started to dissipate within just one and half months of the Pyrrhic victory the students achieved on 5 August? Are we plunging into the same old cannibalism? The apprehension is a real one if we look at three recent incidents that took place in three out of four oldest universities in Bangladesh—first in Rajshahi University, then in Jahangirnagar University and Dhaka University on 18 September.