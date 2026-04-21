Why should Bangladesh be concerned about the elections in Assam and West Bengal?

In many Muslim-majority constituencies, certain areas have been merged with surrounding Hindu-majority constituencies. At the same time, some Hindu-majority areas have been added to those Muslim-majority seats.

Not only have the Muslim-majority constituencies been geographically restructured, but constituencies where Hindu and Muslim votes were nearly equal have also been redrawn in this way. The aim has been to reduce the Muslim vote bank in these seats and ensure the victory of BJP or any party’s Hindu candidates.

Where this was not possible, many Muslim-majority areas have been consolidated into a single constituency instead of multiple ones. In some cases, Muslim-majority seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. On the other hand, in regions like Karbi Anglong and the Bodo autonomous areas, the number of legislative assembly seats has been increased while reducing seats in Muslim-majority regions.

Despite this progress, the ruling power has this time worked with the goal of further reducing Muslim representation in the legislative assembly. Accordingly, it has altered the delimitation of constituencies in such a way that the number of Muslim-majority seats has dropped to 20.

These structural, multi-dimensional changes and measures resemble a kind of modern, subtle form of discrimination and have not been implemented solely to target minorities. They have also been aimed at weakening the Congress, leftist parties, and Muslim-based parties at the national level. Until now, minorities largely voted for these parties, and these parties often nominated Muslim candidates in constituencies with significant Muslim voter presence.