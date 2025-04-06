Dhaka-Delhi measures will determine future of relations

It was learnt from several members of the Bangladesh delegation present at the meeting that though the word "China" was not uttered per se, the issue was there. At one point of the talks, Narendra Modi said that there was no need for a "third party" in relations between the two countries. Surely it was not possible for any other two countries to understand each other so well, to understand the dreams and emergence of independent Bangladesh. That was why India aspired to always be by the side of Bangladesh in its successes and crises.

When the issue of repression against the minorities, the Hindu community in particular, was raised, India made mention of the role played by the Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. On behalf of Bangladesh it was said that most of the incidents of repression took place between 5 to 8 August. This was due to political reasons, not communal. Indian journalists were invited to Bangladesh to see the situation first hand.

The two countries focussed on forward-looking people-oriented relations. The two leaders openly talked about the existing challenges. It is the people who have suffered due to the extreme tensions between the two countries over the past eight months. Indian visas for Bangladeshi nationals have been strongly limited. It has not only become difficult for Bangladeshis to get Indian visas, but also visas to third countries through India. With the drop in visas, there has been a severe lull in bus and train service between the two countries. Yet the visa issue was not raised at the Friday talks.

The matter of border killings was raised at the discussion. The chief advisor said he is always pained when such killings take place. He called upon India to find a way to prevent such incidents, saying that if the killings were reduced, not only would many families be freed of such suffering, but this would help in generating trust and confidence and would also strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh.

In response, Narendra Modi said Indian border guards only opened fire in self defence and the deaths occur within India territory. The two leaders placed importance on working together on the issue.