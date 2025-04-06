Analysis
Dhaka-Delhi measures will determine future of relations
At the meeting held between Professor Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi in Bangkok after the BIMSTEC summit, the two leaders shared various issues of concern in order to dispel the extreme tension in relations between Bangladesh and India. They countered each other's contentions on certain points. The issue of sending Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh was also raised.
Overall, however, the two leaders laid emphasis on advancing relations in the interests of the people of the two countries. During the talks, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in particular said people are at the centre of Dhaka-Delhi relations. Relations between the two countries were in the interests of the people. The relations did not centre on any individual or party. Narendra Modi requested the interim government's chief advisor to deliver this message to the people of Bangladesh.
Though the word "China" was not uttered per se, the issue was there. At one point of the talks, Narendra Modi said that there was no need for a "third party" in relations between the two countries
At this over half-hour meeting held last Friday at Shangri-La Hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, the two leaders brought forward issues of the past and present, in the interest of future relations.
Talking to sources present at the meeting, it was evident that the matter of sending Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh depended largely on legal procedures. The matter of transparency in the trial of Sheikh Hasina also was raised.
The Yunus-Modi meeting was held exactly a week after the chief advisor of the interim government held bilateral talks with the Chinese president in Beijing. During that meeting, Bangladesh had welcomed Chinese contractors to the proposed project for the common river with India, Teesta. Professor Yunus sought from China a 50-year river and water management master plan. So was the China issue sidestepped at the Bangkok talks?
The matter of border killings was raised at the discussion. The chief advisor said he is always pained when such killings take place. He called upon India to find a way to prevent such incidents
It was learnt from several members of the Bangladesh delegation present at the meeting that though the word "China" was not uttered per se, the issue was there. At one point of the talks, Narendra Modi said that there was no need for a "third party" in relations between the two countries. Surely it was not possible for any other two countries to understand each other so well, to understand the dreams and emergence of independent Bangladesh. That was why India aspired to always be by the side of Bangladesh in its successes and crises.
When the issue of repression against the minorities, the Hindu community in particular, was raised, India made mention of the role played by the Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. On behalf of Bangladesh it was said that most of the incidents of repression took place between 5 to 8 August. This was due to political reasons, not communal. Indian journalists were invited to Bangladesh to see the situation first hand.
The two countries focussed on forward-looking people-oriented relations. The two leaders openly talked about the existing challenges. It is the people who have suffered due to the extreme tensions between the two countries over the past eight months. Indian visas for Bangladeshi nationals have been strongly limited. It has not only become difficult for Bangladeshis to get Indian visas, but also visas to third countries through India. With the drop in visas, there has been a severe lull in bus and train service between the two countries. Yet the visa issue was not raised at the Friday talks.
The matter of border killings was raised at the discussion. The chief advisor said he is always pained when such killings take place. He called upon India to find a way to prevent such incidents, saying that if the killings were reduced, not only would many families be freed of such suffering, but this would help in generating trust and confidence and would also strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh.
In response, Narendra Modi said Indian border guards only opened fire in self defence and the deaths occur within India territory. The two leaders placed importance on working together on the issue.
Speaking to diplomats who were present at Bangkok, it was learnt that Professor Yunus and Narendra Modi had spoken to each other at the dinner hosted in honour of the leaders at the BIMSTEC summit. That unofficial discussion on Thursday had created positive grounds for a meeting the next day between the two leaders. Overall, while the discussions on Friday were positive, both side strongly put forward their respective positions.
According to diplomatic sources, given the present state of relations between the two countries, there was need for communication at the highest political level. Now time will tell how far the two sides will take the relations forward after the Yunus-Modi talks.
A number of diplomats present at the Bangkok meet indicated that neither side had high expectations that these talks would resolve all crises. It was positive that the meeting took place. The two top leaders spoke face to face. And they were both prepared to exchange views with each other at this Bangkok meeting. Memories of past personal contact were recalled. The two leaders expressed their commitment to take relations ahead and their next steps will determine the direction of bilateral cooperation.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former diplomat and president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) M Humayun Kabir said, the two leaders met and reiterated India and Bangladesh's previous positions. Sitting face to face and discussing these issues directly could create a sense of liability within them to resolve the issues. Perhaps now the two leaders would have the scope to think anew. This might help in taking relations between the two countries ahead. A sort of pressure may be created for both of them to keep the relations normal. So, overall, the Bangkok meeting can been seen as positive.
The Indian prime minister had raised the issue to desisting from statements that led to a deterioration of relations and, M Humayun Kabir said, the same must apply to them too.