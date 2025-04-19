A sample of proclamation of July-August 2024 revolution

Only eight months into the political changeover that ended the rule of a fascist regime on 5 August 2024, the stakeholders inclusive of some political elements and a section of citizens have become confused about the post-revolutionary moves and actions required for building a new, democratic Bangladesh.

This is precisely because, let’s admit, there had been no codified objectives or pre-political concept of the revolution despite the greatness of people’s resistance movement and great expectations spelt out from time to time and sometimes haphazardly. In fact, missing was the ‘Proclamation of the Revolution’, which, in historic instances elsewhere, was found to have been prepared and announced by the leading party or the paramount leader.

In our case, the July-August 2024 revolution took place all of a sudden and without one particular political party at its helm, but of course as consequence of denial of democratic rights over the years. The context of this revolution was set bit by bit with coercive and corrupt measures and abuse of power by the Sheikh Hasina regime and obviously due to the prolonged popular anger, finally triggered by the bloodshed – killing of more than 1,000 innocent people and injuries to over 20,000 in three weeks.

The ‘Students Against Discrimination’, the umbrella organisation of the youths, which started the protest against the quota system in civil service and coordinated with different stakeholders for carrying forward the movement with suitable, innovative programmes, and major political organisations including Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Islamic political forces, that extended their support by sending their activists and supporters to the movement for political change, have not yet come up with such a proclamation or manifesto as guiding principles to transform the people’s aspirations into actionable reality.