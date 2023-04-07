Only journalists can protect journalism

As the heading of my piece states, only we journalists can protect our profession. Everybody else, in the name of helping journalism, wants to use us. When the government extends a helping hand, it wants journalists to toe its line. When the business community offers help, the price is to overlook their bending of the law. When law enforcers act friendly, they want us to soften our reports on their circumvention of the rules. When politicians praise us, it is only because they are not, at that moment, on the buttered side of the bread and are certain to sing the opposite tune once in power. And the story goes on. Nobody wants us to be independent, to be objective and say the truth. And that’s where our challenge lies. And that’s why we must be together in spite of our differences.

That does not mean we will not differ, sometimes even vigorously so on social, cultural and, most importantly, political issues. As journalists, we may hold diametrically opposite political views, but we can never allow those differences to affect our journalism. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a US senator from New York, once said, “You are entitled to your opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.”

I am in my twilight years of journalism. Perhaps only a few years of it are still left. I started with the Bangladesh Observer in April 1972, immediately on return from the most glorious phase of my life when, with millions of others, it was my proud privilege to be a member of the Mukti Bahini. After co-founding it, I have spent the last 32 years with The Daily Star. So I can claim to have a modicum of experience as a journalist.

Since my time is limited, it is my younger colleagues who will face the future, and it is to them I have addressed this piece. I unreservedly and unequivocally say that journalism is one of the noblest of professions there is. Like education, a society needs journalism to grow intellectually, democratically, equitably, and justly. It needs it to ensure fairness and to give protection to individuals and groups that power oppresses. It needs it to keep leaders in check and administrators accountable. Most importantly, society needs journalism to enjoy all the beauty that freedom offers.

Condemn me to your heart’s content if you find what I have said above unacceptable, but please don’t fail to ask the questions I have raised, the most vital of which is: are we, as journalists, able to think freely, or are we being clouded by prejudice, politics and financial interest?

The answer to it will determine the future of our journalism. Please remember: only journalists can protect journalism.

* Mahfuz Anam is the editor and publisher of The Daily Star.