Why is BNP lagging behind in candidate selection?

While Jamaat-e-Islami has kept BNP leaders busy in the field with its demand for proportional representation (PR) voting, it has itself moved ahead with preparations under the current system. It has already announced the names of potential candidates for almost every constituency in the country. In some places, their posters are already up. Local leaders and activists have accepted these candidates enthusiastically and are campaigning actively for them.

When it comes to candidate selection, Jamaat remains as before, giving priority to seniority. However, in several constituencies this time, the party has broken this tradition by nominating younger leaders. Even though some senior leaders have been left out, there has been no protest or objection. This reflects the party’s organisational discipline. Once, the Communist Party of Bangladesh also maintained such discipline. Today CPB too is plagued by factions and divisions.