BNP begins selecting candidates, preliminary list in October

The BNP has begun the process of selecting party candidates for the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The party aims to finalise a preliminary list of candidates by October. According to a high-level party source, BNP’s top leadership is actively working toward this goal.

Alongside finalising its own candidates, BNP policymakers are also looking to resolve quickly the issues of seat-sharing and nominations for allies in the simultaneous movement. Party leaders believe that any delay may give political opponents an opportunity to take advantage.

Party sources said BNP policymakers are currently focusing on constituencies marked by internal conflicts—those with a high number of nomination aspirants or intense rivalries over candidacy, which, if left unresolved, could lead to rebel candidates.

To address this, several members of the standing committee have been assigned responsibilities by division. They are summoning potential candidates for each seat to the Gulshan office to hold discussions aimed at ensuring a single nominee for the party.