BNP begins selecting candidates, preliminary list in October
The BNP has begun the process of selecting party candidates for the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The party aims to finalise a preliminary list of candidates by October. According to a high-level party source, BNP’s top leadership is actively working toward this goal.
Alongside finalising its own candidates, BNP policymakers are also looking to resolve quickly the issues of seat-sharing and nominations for allies in the simultaneous movement. Party leaders believe that any delay may give political opponents an opportunity to take advantage.
Party sources said BNP policymakers are currently focusing on constituencies marked by internal conflicts—those with a high number of nomination aspirants or intense rivalries over candidacy, which, if left unresolved, could lead to rebel candidates.
To address this, several members of the standing committee have been assigned responsibilities by division. They are summoning potential candidates for each seat to the Gulshan office to hold discussions aimed at ensuring a single nominee for the party.
According to sources, this initiative began last week. Senior and organisational leaders assigned by the BNP have already spoken with potential candidates in several constituencies in Barishal, Cumilla, and Rajshahi regions.
Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has been tasked with Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, while AZM Zahid Hossain has been given responsibility for Barishal and Cumilla divisions. They are being assisted in this work by the organisational secretaries of the respective divisions.
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed described this as a “pre-political process” ahead of the election. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday, he said, “In many areas we have too many aspirants. Everyone is being called together and told that whoever receives the nomination, the rest must accept it.”
“We will leave some seats for allies, so we need to prepare our leaders and workers for that. Many political processes of this kind happen before finalising election candidates, and that is what we are doing now,” he added.
According to party sources, in recent days AZM Zahid Hossain has spoken with potential candidates in Chandpur-2 (Matlab North and South), Brahmanbaria-4 (Akhaura and Kasba), Barishal-2 (Uzirpur and Banaripara), Barishal-5 (Barishal City Corporation and Barishal Sadar Upazila), Jhalakathi-2 (Sadar and Nalchhiti), and several other constituencies.
Six aspirants from Chandpur-2 were summoned to the Gulshan office: Jalal Uddin, MA Shukkur Patwary, Tanvir Huda, Obaidur Rahman, Shamim Ahmed, and Sarker Mahbub Ahmed—all holding different party posts and competing for nomination.
Similarly, aspirants for Barishal-2 including S Sarfuddin Ahmed (Santu), Dulal Hossain, Saif Mahmud Jewel, and Kazi Rownakul Islam were called to meetings. In Jhalakathi-2, Mahbubul Haq (Nannu) and Elen Bhutto attended.
Speaking with multiple aspirants called to the Gulshan office revealed that the core message of these meetings is the need to maintain unity and solidarity within the party at all costs. The leaders in charge have emphasised that there are many capable candidates for each seat, but ultimately only one will be nominated.
While some may feel disappointed, all must work for the party’s nominee in the greater interest of the BNP. They are being urged not to engage in any actions that could harm the party. Participants said they pledged not to violate party discipline.
On Monday, Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah, a central executive committee member of the BNP and an aspirant for Barishal-5, was among those summoned. Former Barishal mayor and BNP Joint Secretary General Mojibur Rahman Sarwar is also an aspirant for this constituency.
That day, four leaders from the Barishal-5 seat, including Barishal City BNP Convenor Moniruzzaman Faruk and Member Secretary Ziauddin Sikkdar, were called to the Gulshan office.
Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah told Prothom Alo, “Whoever the party nominates, we must unite and work for them. This is the party’s directive. I fully agree with it.”
From Barishal-5, Islami Andolan’s senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Mufti Syed Faizul Karim is expected to contest as a potential rival. With Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan exploring electoral cooperation, Faizul Karim could become a strong opponent of the BNP candidate.
Rahmatullah, whose home is in Charmonai, reportedly told BNP leaders during the meeting that no one from Charmonai has ever been elected MP from Barishal-5. If nominated, he said, he would secure more votes in Charmonai than rival candidates.
High-level BNP sources said the preliminary list of party nominees is expected to be finalised by the second week of October. After that, the nomination board will conduct interviews and evaluations step by step to decide the final candidates.
However, Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that these discussions are not limited to specific divisions but are part of the party’s organisational activities across the country.
Several BNP leaders said the party is placing special emphasis this time on organisational capacity at the grassroots, active participation in the movement, and local popularity when selecting candidates.
While in the past the party leaned toward wealthy or influential figures, this time there is a policy decision to prioritise grassroots leaders’ opinions. To identify suitable candidates, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has also secretly commissioned surveys from multiple institutions.
Political analysts say the BNP must tread carefully in candidate selection. If individuals who were active during the movement or in times of crisis are sidelined, and others are nominated instead, the gap between grassroots and central leadership could widen further.
Seat-sharing with allies
Meanwhile, with the election approaching, BNP is also keen to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with its allied parties quickly. For this purpose, the party has asked its partners in the simultaneous movement against Hasina-government to submit their lists of nomination aspirants.
The matter was discussed at a BNP Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday night. Leaders said they want to finalise allies’ nominations quickly to avoid uncertainty and confusion, and to allow them to begin work in their constituencies.
Nearly a year ago, in October last year, BNP had already sent “urgent instructions” to local leaders to support the organisational work and outreach of six leaders from allied parties.
The six were ASM Abdur Rob, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD); Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosanghati Andolan; Nurul Haque, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad; Rashed Khan, general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad; and Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of Bangladesh Jatiya Dal.
ASM Rob intends to contest in Lakshmipur-4 (Ramgati-Kamalnagar), Mahmudur Rahman Manna in Bogura-4 (Shibganj), Zonayed Saki in Dhaka-12 and Brahmanbaria-6, Nurul Haque in Patuakhali-3 (Galachipa-Dashmina), Rashed Khan in Jhenaidah-2 (Sadar and Harinakundu), and Ehsanul Huda in Kishoreganj-5 (Nikli-Bajitpur).
The letter sparked reactions among BNP’s own aspirants in these constituencies, particularly in Patuakhali-3, where Nurul Haque faced repeated harassment from BNP activists and supporters during his visits.
Following such incidents, the BNP central office issued separate instructions in each district directing local leaders to cooperate with the organisational activities of senior allied leaders.
According to insiders, a quiet competition has now begun within the BNP ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election. Speculation is rife at the grassroots level over who will receive nominations and who will be left out.
However, senior policymakers maintain that loyalty to the party, contribution to the movement, and public acceptability will be the main criteria for nomination this time.