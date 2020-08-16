Murtaja Baseer: A unique voice, a colourful life

Though he actively participated in politics at one stage of his life, since the 70’s the Baseer bhai we knew did not have any clear political allegiance. Instead, we saw his researcher-like enthusiasm, vast knowledge and awareness of the history of this region. At the same time, he had a profound interest in folk arts and craft of Bengal. Remembering his ‘Epitaph for the Martyrs’ series, it was said that those epitaphs were more of a result of his search for a personal art form than remembering the martyrs. Again, when he returned to art of figure and form anew, we see him not satisfied with presenting the human forms as usual. Instead, he showed interest in creating a path to make the forms meaningful based on his observations of folk arts of Bengal.

In the context of Bangladesh’s art, Murtaja Baseer is an indelible and unforgettable name. He was one of the main artists who, after partition in 1947, imbibed the faltering art scene of the region with confidence and content. As he roamed in different branches of visual arts, he enriched two other mediums of art too – literature and film – with his creativity.

Murtaja Baseer always wanted to show solidity and virility in his paintings. That’s why he was more comfortable with oil painting. Murtaja Baseer has created a few noteworthy murals. His ‘Shaheed Brikkha’ created with terracotta on a wall of the Shaheed Minar at Rajshahi University in 1974 is an exquisite example of murals in Bangladesh. Baseer bhai has engraved his uniqueness in his thought and action by using such a local traditional material as terracotta.

In spite of contradictions, Baseer bhai was a man of his time. Characteristically, he was a loner, a reclusive person, sometimes self-centred too. His stories, novels and poems are basically biographical. His paintings are more successful in turning individual consciousness into universal. His thoughts on painting are far wider and intensive than his other creative works.

Murtaja Baseer is a unique personality in the field of visual arts in Bangladesh and memorable for his vivacious colourful life. His death has created a gaping vacuum in our lives and the creative world.

* Abul Mansur is an artist and art critic. This article, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza