Will Bachelet’s visit make a difference to human rights?

The high commissioner’s statement did not miss the issue of elections and dialogue with political parties and civil society groups. It is most important to uphold the rights of the opposition, journalists and human rights activists during the elections to speak out regarding political and citizens’ rights, to hold peaceful rallies and to assemble. The statement also stressed on the need for training of the law enforcement so that they didn’t exert excessive force to control protests. Ms Bachelet also said that it was important to increase the opportunities for dialogue among the political parties so that the suppressed protests did not burst out in an explosion.

Over the years, around a dozen special rapporteurs, specialists on human rights issues, have repeatedly requested permission to visit Bangladesh to see the situation for themselves, but the government has failed to respond. Yet Michelle Bachelet was invited to visit. It will not be wrong to speculate that the government had hoped that she would give some hope about the Rohingya issue. However, after exchanging views with the Rohingyas, not only did she say they must wait for the situation to be conducive for their return, but also said that with the elections ahead and also the economic crisis, Rohingya-hatred must not be spread. She also requested that Rohingyas be given opportunities for education and employment.

While the government may not be able to claim Ms Bachelet’s visit a diplomatic success, they can at least console themselves that she didn’t go to the point of expressing ‘clear condemnation’ as demanded by the global human rights groups. The UN human rights commission also did not speak of taking up its own investigation process as called for by opposition BNP, the families of enforced disappearance victims and local human rights organisations. It had done so in Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The Sweden-based Netra News had released an investigative documentary video report on a secret room or cell of the intelligence, ‘Ainaghorer Bondi’ before the UN official’s visit. BNP requested the UN to investigate the matter. More important than whether the expectations of the various quarters were met by Md Bachelet’s visit, is whether it will cause any change in the protection of the people’s rights or not. She had been criticised earlier for a failed trip to China, so in that sense, this is now an important question.

· Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.

· This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir