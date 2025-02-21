Is Bangla prepared for the future?

Does that mean we can overlook technological realities? Possibly not. We must accept new technology and deal with the emerging problems. We have to take Bangla to technology, have to make Bangla dictionaries, spelling rules and grammar easily accessible. More effective than pdf versions of Bangla dictionaries would be a website where you can select your word, check synonyms, look into the roots of the word, its applications, both old and contemporary.

Technology should be used to prepare the scope of teaching and learning Bangla. The steady development of technology makes it easy to understand that the languages of the world will draw close to each other. The language which can use technology to strengthen itself will be able to boost its competence more. According to Duolingo, the institution of language-learning technology, in the Covid situation, Spanish became the second-most language for study. Technology had a positive role to play in this regard.

We can think of games and apps dedicated to Bangla learning. We can think of online editions of Bangla grammar which local and non-local people can consult as needed and to clear up confusions in one's own writing. But the question is, who will do this? Do we have any language planning? The answers are in the negative.

The national education policy does have certain sections and sub-sections on language. In 2024 a policy was formulated for AI. It speaks of clearing language hindrances by means of AI. But Bangladesh has no language policy. But a language cannot growth without a policy and planning. It will not be possible to prevent intellectual thought being taken over by artificial intelligence. Over all, Bangla is not prepared for the future.

We need a language commission. The task of the commission, comprising language experts, linguists, researchers, academics, language technologists and government representatives, will be to take the prevailing state of the language into cognizance and come up with a language policy. This policy will deal with the present use and scope of the language. And priority will be given to Bangla appropriate for the future.

* Sumon Sajjad is a professor of the Bangla department at Jahangirnagar University.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir