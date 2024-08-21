Cancelling the caretaker system was a self-serving sham

Later, in the backdrop of a High Court ruling regarding the abolition of the 5th amendment to the constitution, on 21 July 2010 a special parliamentary committee was formed to amend the constitution. Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury was the chairperson and Suranjit Sengupta the co-chair of the 15-member committee, 12 of whom were important Awami League leaders. The remaining three were leaders of parties within the Awami League alliance. A proposal was made to include one BNP member, but they refused.

After the 13th amendment was passed in 1996, two cases were filed challenging its legitimacy. Two benches of the High Court dismissed this ruling that the caretaker system of government was legitimate. But based on an appeal against the High Court ruling, on 11 May 2011 a majority of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division judges headed by Justice ABM Khairul Haque passed a short order declaring the 13th amendment unconstitutional for the future.

The court at the same time ruled that as a transitional measure, in the interests of the state and the people, the 10th and 11th national parliament elections could be held under a caretaker government. In its observation, the court left it to the parliament to take a decision and to keep the judiciary away from the caretaker government system. In other words, by means of its short order the court kept the caretaker government alive, unconditionally allowing it for the next two elections. But on 30 June 2011 this ruling of the court was shot down by means of the 15th amendment to the constitution which abolished the caretaker government system.