Not all projects taken up by Bangladesh are good

Once the economy of Sri Lanka was pretty robust. They are much developed than us in terms of different social indices and infrastructures. Among the South Asian nations, they are in a better position in terms of per capita income. For a long time, the country was locked in a civil war, which has ended a long time ago though. Even in those days, they did not plunge into a dire straits like at present. But there is a long-term effect of war. Their current problem is, they have invested a huge amount of credit money in several large projects which are not really profitable.

There is no problem with taking loans. But if that is invested in projects from where the money would not return, those projects turn into a burden for the country. This is what happened with Sri Lanka. At the same time, the government also could not reduce its expenses. They were holding IMF (International Monetary Fund) responsible for this. But they are now going to seek help of the IMF taking the country to the brink of collapse though they once bragged that they won’t go to the IMF. Now they don’t have such luxury. Taking well thought out steps instead of showing cheap nationalism is more important. The incumbent government has invited more problems by doing that.