Not another Huda style election commission

The EC simply carried out orders from above. In police stations there is a standard reply when asked why a person had been arrested – “orders from above.” In Bangladesh, everything runs on orders from above. Does that mean even the constitutional institution that holds the responsibility of the votes of 110 million voters, will merely run on orders from above?

The fact remains that it is almost impossible to hold a free, fair, credible and peaceful election unless the government or the executive so desires. In Bangladesh, all the elections held under non-partisan governments had credibility as there had been no political interference. People had confidence.

Before the Magura by-election in 1994, the chief election commissioner at the time, Justice Abdur Rauf, said that if anyone tried to show their muscle power during the election, the election commission would face them by displaying three times more muscle power. But he still failed to prevent that use of force. BNP was in power at the time.

During the Awami League government when there was vote rigging at the Tangail by-election, the CEC Mohammad Abu Hena issued a gazette and suspended the election. These two CECs failed to halt vote rigging by those in power, despite their efforts. As for the Huda commission, it didn’t even make any effort.

When the CEC’s attention was drawn to the increased violence, rigging, and use of force in the elections, he replied, “What can we do?” Under such circumstances they could have at least suspended the election.