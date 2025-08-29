Opinion
Why this conflict between diploma and graduate engineers?
Engineering students from across the country gathered at Shahbagh on Wednesday to press for a three-point demand. At the core of their demands is the abolition of the reserved quota in government jobs for diploma holders in engineering. They assert that engineering positions and titles should be reserved exclusively for graduate engineers. Considering the international context, there is little reason to disagree with these demands.
The administration should have promptly engaged in dialogue with the protesters to establish order in the country’s engineering sector. Instead, the police attacked them, creating a bloody scene that further complicated the situation.
Meanwhile, diploma engineers are also demonstrating. They want to be recognised as engineers and seek increased placement in appropriate engineering roles. Some of their other demands stem from conflicting interests, which graduate engineers oppose.
An integrated teamwork between engineers and diploma engineers is essential for the industrialisation and development of the country.
Engineering tasks should be handled by engineers, just as technical tasks within engineering should be handled by diploma engineers. The work of both groups complements each other. Therefore, instead of rivalry, there should be a fair distribution of responsibilities. Both parties should sit and resolve issues to work together for the advancement of the engineering sector.
Engineering tasks should be handled by engineers, just as technical tasks within engineering should be handled by diploma engineers. The work of both groups complements each other. Therefore, instead of rivalry, there should be a fair distribution of responsibilities. Both parties should sit and resolve issues to work together for the advancement of the engineering sector.
We must understand that the title ‘engineer’ is not an inherited designation. In developed countries, one cannot use the title solely based on academic qualifications. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, one must pass a professional examination and meet a certain level of professional competence to be recognised as an engineer. Only those who meet specific experience, qualifications, and ethical standards—and who regularly renew their licences—are entitled to use the title 'engineer'.
When they sign off on engineering work, approve designs, or conduct inspections, it can be assumed that they have done so while upholding the standards of professional responsibility and credibility. Engineers are required to follow a code of ethics, which includes a commitment to avoid corruption, bias, and negligence, and to maintain transparency. They are legally accountable for their work. If an engineer fails to fulfill their assigned duties, they risk losing their licence and the right to identify themselves as an engineer.
The number of public and private universities in the country offering engineering degrees has increased. As a result, quality control in the engineering profession has become more important than ever. It is now essential for the government to introduce professional training, registration, and licensing for all professionals in the engineering sector, including engineers and diploma engineers.
A valid licence should be made mandatory for employment as an engineer in all public and private institutions. Regardless of the level of academic qualification, no one should be allowed to use the title 'engineer' without a licence. Without an up-to-date licence, even diploma engineers—and, in practice, even bachelor's degree holders—should not be permitted to use the engineering title.
We must understand that the title ‘engineer’ is not an inherited designation. In developed countries, one cannot use the title solely based on academic qualifications. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, one must pass a professional examination and meet a certain level of professional competence to be recognised as an engineer. Only those who meet specific experience, qualifications, and ethical standards—and who regularly renew their licences—are entitled to use the title 'engineer'.
Currently, the entry-level position for graduate engineers is at the 9th grade, while for diploma engineers it is at the 10th grade. During the previous autocratic regime, a policy was introduced allowing 33 per cent of 9th-grade positions to be filled through the promotion of diploma engineers. In practice, in some cases, even more positions have been allocated to diploma engineers. As a result, firstly, the opportunity for graduate engineers to enter the 9th grade has been significantly reduced.
Secondly, diploma engineers are being promoted to positions that even graduate engineers cannot attain without passing the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam. This represents a major form of discrimination against graduate engineers and poses a serious concern for the engineering sector.
The question arises: can diploma engineers be appointed to positions designated for graduate engineers? The answer is ‘no.’ Diploma engineers are not trained to work as professional engineers. Their field of work is different. Therefore, a separate parallel career track should be established immediately for diploma engineers in terms of recruitment, posting, and promotion.
This will help clearly define the roles and responsibilities of both graduate and diploma engineers. Unnecessary rivalry between these two key professional groups in the engineering sector will be avoided. If both groups can work with clarity and confidence in their designated roles, the pace and efficiency of work will also improve.
There is a severe management crisis in engineering organisations. In almost all cases, officials from the administrative cadre are appointed as the heads of these organisations. They are often unable to fairly address the professional issues of engineers.
Recently, an advisor expressed disappointment over the capabilities of the country’s engineers. Yet these same engineers are proving their excellence abroad. The problem does not lie in engineering education, but in the management of engineering institutions. If we want to bring efficiency and dynamism to these organisations, a separate engineering administrative cadre must be established. This would help develop stronger leadership within the engineering sector. Without proper leadership, it is not possible to effectively formulate and implement development plans.
In the ongoing conflict between graduate and diploma engineers, questions are being raised about merit. It must be remembered that merit is essential in every profession—even for a farmer who grows crops. Both graduate and diploma qualifications require demonstrated merit to be earned. However, it is also true that our educational institutions have certain limitations.
There are limitations in the curriculum, a shortage of experienced teachers, a lack of laboratories and equipment, and inadequate assessment systems. It must be acknowledged that polytechnic institutes are particularly neglected. It is not fair to place the blame for this on the students. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that diploma holders are trained in a way that allows them to demonstrate their merit in their professional work.
It is often said that access to higher education for diploma holders is restricted. This is certainly unjust. We must also reconsider how logical it is to spend four years on a diploma programme while bypassing higher secondary education.
The ideal solution would be to offer students enrolled in polytechnics a higher secondary certificate under the Technical Education Board after the first two years. Those who are interested in pursuing higher education could take that path. Others could continue in the technical stream at the polytechnic, complete their diploma in engineering in two or three years, and either enter the job market or pursue a bachelor's degree through a two-year credit transfer programme at a university.
However, it must also be remembered that if everyone aspires to become an engineer, that too is not conducive to the balanced growth of the engineering sector. Therefore, the proposed cadre for diploma engineers must offer a respectable path for professional development, so that they are motivated to remain focused on their careers without hesitation.
Finally, it should be made mandatory for all professionals in the engineering sector to regularly participate in professional development training. This will help them stay updated with the latest technologies and policies and ensure they demonstrate the highest level of professional competence.
Dr. Mahbubur Razzaque
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, BUET
Email: [email protected]
*The views expressed are of the author’s own.