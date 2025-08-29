Why this conflict between diploma and graduate engineers?

Engineering students from across the country gathered at Shahbagh on Wednesday to press for a three-point demand. At the core of their demands is the abolition of the reserved quota in government jobs for diploma holders in engineering. They assert that engineering positions and titles should be reserved exclusively for graduate engineers. Considering the international context, there is little reason to disagree with these demands.

The administration should have promptly engaged in dialogue with the protesters to establish order in the country’s engineering sector. Instead, the police attacked them, creating a bloody scene that further complicated the situation.

Meanwhile, diploma engineers are also demonstrating. They want to be recognised as engineers and seek increased placement in appropriate engineering roles. Some of their other demands stem from conflicting interests, which graduate engineers oppose.

An integrated teamwork between engineers and diploma engineers is essential for the industrialisation and development of the country.