Exploring a new horizon in diplomatic strategy

In Doha’s blistering 40°degrees Celsius, Mohammad Rahim stands in an endless queue outside the Bangladesh embassy. Beads of sweat trickle down his weary forehead. His throat is parched from thirst. Yet, he doesn’t move an inch from the harsh reality of waiting. He needs a Machine Readable Passport (MRP). This is his last chance. Hundreds of migrant workers like him continue moving forward slowly, braving the scorching sun. They are not losing their patience.

These hardworking individuals, who left their homes behind, once dared to dream of political change in their homeland and risked imprisonment protesting against autocratic rule. The billions of dollars they send back in remittances have become the driving force in pulling a once-fallen economy back from the edge of ruin. Rahim and millions of Bangladeshis like him are watching closely, hoping that this wave of change will bring some positive impact to the harsh realities of their lives abroad.

Attempting to meet 21st-century aspirations with a 20th-century framework is a mismatch. What’s needed is a fundamental transformation in the structure of diplomatic governance. How can the state ensure protection for its countless citizens abroad, boost trade, and expand its influence on the global stage? How will China's Belt and Road Initiative, the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, and India’s Act East Policy shape a Bay of Bengal region marked by peace and prosperity amid the complex geopolitics at play? These are questions that demand urgent debate and discussion.