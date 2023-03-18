Conflict is their answer to the crisis!

There has rarely been such a strange turn of events in the history of our politics. BNP is wanting exactly the same thing as Awami League. Perhaps this is the first time that this has happened. Awami League said, we will not sit for talks with BNP. BNP immediately shot back, they too will not sit for talks with Awami League.

For a long time the political arena had been rife with speculations as to whether there would be dialogue between Awami League and BNP to overcome the political crisis over the election. The midlevel leaders of both the parties had so long been saying, what talks? Everything will be settled on the streets.

Even so, the peace-loving people of the country had hoped that sense would prevail among the leaders of the two parties, that there would be discussions and dialogue. But they do not interact other than on TV talkshows. That too, they say one thing on screen and quite the other, off screen. Sometimes they placate their opponents, saying they have to say many things for the sake of the party, so please don't mind. The target of such leaders' speeches and statements are not the viewers or the general audience, but to appease the top leaders of their parties.

When BNP had seven members in parliament, the ruling party members, willingly or unwillingly, had to listen to what they said. The ministers would have to reply to them. Tough leaders of Awami League were in a quandary facing two MPs of BNP. But the ministers let out a sigh of relief with the resignation of the seven MPs. There is no one to question them anymore. They are surrounded by a contest of praise and acclaim.