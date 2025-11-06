AI and apprehensions about its use in the election

One of the major strategies behind using AI in election campaigns is analysing voter data, or what is often called “hyper-targeting.” Because of AI, campaigns no longer have to rely on static, outdated information. Instead, they can adjust strategies in real time.

AI platforms analyse many different kinds of information: voters’ mindset, values, which media they consume, and more. Through this, voters are targeted in deeply personalised ways.

This is not limited to knowing which party someone supports or how old they are. The goal is to understand which issues genuinely matter to them. These issues may be national security, environmental protection, or certain social concerns. This capability is known as “political micro-targeting.”

Candidates can use AI to craft more effective and personalised messages for specific voters, especially those who are undecided or wavering. AI helps campaigns predict which messages are likely to motivate someone to actually go vote. These messages are then delivered via social media, television, or digital advertising.

The rise of generative AI has made producing political content much easier. It is now possible to create almost unlimited messages at very low cost. From a simple prompt, these tools can generate text, images, videos, or audio.

This allows campaign ads, fundraising appeals, or social media posts to be produced much more quickly. This benefits smaller parties or candidates with limited budgets as well, since they no longer need large digital teams.