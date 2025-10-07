EC’s dialogue with journalists
Misuse of AI now a key challenge alongside law and order
The election commission held separate dialogue with senior journalists from print and electronic media.
The election commission (EC) considers the misuse of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) to be one of the key challenges in ensuring a free and fair national election.
The constitutional body believes that restricting or slowing down internet access will not solve the issue.
On the other hand, senior journalists from print and electronic media, in two separate sessions, expressed concern that holding a fair election will be risky unless the law and order situation improves.
The EC held separate dialogues with senior journalists from print and electronic media at the election commission headquarters in capital’s Agargaon on Monday.
The dialogue was held in two sessions, the morning session was with electronic media representatives and the afternoon one was with print media editors.
Journalists shared their suggestions and recommendations regarding law and order, electoral affidavits, and the role of observer organisations, among other topics.
At the beginning of both sessions, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin addressed the participants saying, “We want to conduct this election with complete transparency, as clear as a mirror. Your (journalists) cooperation will be crucial in this regard.”
The CEC noted that accurate reporting by the media helps the EC take appropriate action.
Adding that a free and fair election is extremely vital for the nation, he said there is no alternative to holding a good election. The election commission alone cannot manage everything; it will require collective effort from everyone.
Concerns over law and order
During the afternoon session, Jugantor editor Abdul Hye Sikder said that the current law and order situation in the country is fragile, making it risky to conduct a fair election.
He expressed doubts about whether the existing police administration could ensure a proper election.
Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid also raised concerns about holding the national election across the country on the same day under the current law and order situation of the country, suggesting that the polls be held in multiple phases.
Daily Sangram editor Azam Mir Shahidul Ahsan also made the same recommendation of holding the election in phases.
Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif emphasised the need to address the influence of muscle power and black money during the election.
What about voters of banned political parties?
The issue of EC’s thoughts on voters supporting Awami League although its activities as a political party have been banned also came up in the dialogue.
Kaler Kantho editor Hasan Hafiz said, “We want to know your (EC) position on the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. Otherwise, the process will not be seen as acceptable. Otherwise it won’t be acceptable. You cannot exclude Awami League voters, they are citizens of this country. Even though they have not shown remorse or atoned for their past actions, the election cannot proceed by excluding them.”
However, Protidiner Bangladesh editor Maruf Kamal Khan does not believe that an election can be termed non-inclusive merely because one political party is not participating.
He said that a party cannot join the election due to its past misdeeds. It’s a challenge whether their supporters will come to vote or not. If the election is made competitive and people are motivated, it can still be participatory.
Khaborer Kagoj editor Mostofa Kamal believes that a festive election cannot take place while half the people remain excluded. “We must think about how to bring them in and how quickly the judicial process can move,” he said.
Journalists face backlash
Channel i’s chief executive editor Zahid Newaz Khan raised concerns about the feasibility of voting by expatriate Bangladeshis, questioning the capability of Bangladeshi missions abroad and commitment of the officials there.
Ekattor TV’s head of news Shafique Ahmed said journalists often face backlash from both winning and losing sides before and after elections. He urged the EC to ensure their safety.
Jamuna TV’s chief news editor Towhidul Islam noted that it is unclear how committed the law enforcement agencies will be to maintaining a fair environment during the election, given that they will later return under the authority of the political government.
For a fair election
At the end of the two sessions, election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah noted that the misuse of social media and AI has become a global problem. In 50 per cent of cases, the perpetrators cannot be identified, as most operate from abroad. However, the EC is working with UNDP and coordinating with the police, intelligence agencies, and BTRC to address this issue.
The commissioner added that in past elections, members of the law enforcement agencies remaining in a strong position had worked in favour of a bad election. This time, they are not in such a dominant position and they will work to ensure a good election, he said.
Among others, Ajker Patrika acting editor Kamrul Hasan, BSS chief editor Mahbub Morshed, Bangladesh Betar director general ASM Zahid, UNB editor Mahfuzur Rahman, Amar Desh executive editor Syed Abdal Ahmed, and DBC News editor Loton Ekram participated in the two sessions of dialogue with the EC.