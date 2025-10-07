Misuse of AI now a key challenge alongside law and order

The election commission (EC) considers the misuse of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) to be one of the key challenges in ensuring a free and fair national election.

The constitutional body believes that restricting or slowing down internet access will not solve the issue.

On the other hand, senior journalists from print and electronic media, in two separate sessions, expressed concern that holding a fair election will be risky unless the law and order situation improves.

The EC held separate dialogues with senior journalists from print and electronic media at the election commission headquarters in capital’s Agargaon on Monday.

The dialogue was held in two sessions, the morning session was with electronic media representatives and the afternoon one was with print media editors.