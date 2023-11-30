Our shared commitment to Rohingya refugees

As the concrete road leads to a brick-laden one, and the surrounding changes from old trees and crop fields to barbed wire fences and shelters of bamboo and tarpaulin; there lies a mass of humanity forsaken by many - the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Soon in sight though, are bright-eyed children, men and women gathered in distribution centres, stalls selling daily-ware, refugee volunteers in uniform and a general bustling community.

Returning to Cox’s Bazar after five years, I realise much has changed - some for the better and some not. What was a humanitarian emergency in 2017-2018 has lapsed into a protracted situation. My memories of brown dusty hills, shorn of cover which have now been regreened – a demonstration of human efforts to return the natural cover of the area. Make-shift home kitchen gardens abound on top of the shelters’ plastic roofs. There are now learning centres, improved sanitation, sturdier albeit handmade bridges.