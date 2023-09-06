Rohingya repatriation, yet another farce

Meanwhile, our American friends have come up with another unrealistic proposal. But first of all let me make it clear that the largest volume of humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees has come from the US. And also, it is only from the US that efforts have been made to put pressure on the Burmese military junta. On the sixth anniversary of the Rohingyas being driven out of Myanmar, the US embassy issued a notice.

This contained two points. Firstly, the US felt it was unsafe to return to Myanmar given the prevailing situation there. This statement of theirs is undoubtedly correct. Secondly, the US called for the Rohingyas to be rehabilitated to various countries as an alternative aimed to address their predicament. They even made it known that over the last 14 years, 13,000 Rohingyas have been rehabilitated in the US.

Earlier, on 14 August, an 11-member US delegation visited the refugee camps in Ukhiya. The Rohingyas there described to them the repression unleashed by the Myanmar army and they asked US help in repatriating them back to their homeland.

In comparison to the number of Rohingya refugees, 13,000 over a span of 14 years is hardly a drop in the ocean. Last year I visited the US and I met a few Rohingyas there. Two of them were running small businesses and doing quite well. Wherever I went to in the US, I saw notices posted up on store fronts and other establishments, ‘We are hiring’. There were large numbers of vacancies for small positions with modest wages, but not enough applicants. If the US took one million Rohingyas for rehabilitation, they’d immediately get 500,000 workers to fill these vacancies. These people and their offspring would eventually become taxpaying consumers, contributing to the US economy.

This would also prove that the US actually believes in the humanitarian values that it promotes and the country’s image would emerge with flying colours. A relatively much smaller country Germany has accommodated one million Syrian refugees. Already 70 per cent of them have been smoothly assimilated in the German economy. Germany has not faced any losses in any way and this laudable decision had certainly boosted the country’s image.

It is not expected that the US will do this. So there really is no use of raising the expectations of the Rohingya people with such hope of rehabilitation in a third country. The solution to the Rohingya problem lies in repatriating them to their homeland. The US is a friend of Bangladesh and the Rohingyas and the most powerful country in the world. It can rather exert its pressure and skills in ensuring that conditions conducive to Rohingyas returning to their homeland are created. In the meantime, the US and its western allies can mobilise minimum funds for the survival of the Rohingyas.