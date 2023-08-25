US urges intl community to continue humanitarian aid to Rohingyas

The United States embassy in Dhaka has called upon the international community to continue providing humanitarian support to Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh facing persecution in their homeland Myanmar.

“Until conditions in Burma improve, we call upon the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid to one of the world’s most vulnerable and marginalized populations. We must continue to support the Government of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi communities hosting Rohingya,” said the US embassy in a statement marking the sixth anniversary of Rohingya genocide today, 25 August.

“Today marks six years since the Burma military’s brutal campaign of violence, rape, and murder against Rohingya men, women, and children. The regime’s genocidal actions forced three-quarters of a million Rohingya to flee with the few belongings they could carry. The people of Bangladesh welcomed them with open arms, compassion, and a sense of shared humanity,” the statement reads.