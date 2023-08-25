Rohingya repatriation expected to start from December

An agreement was signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingyas in November 2017. According to the conditions of the agreement, later Bangladesh and Myanmar signed agreements with UNHCR separately. However, UNHCR has raised questions about the tripartite initiative taken up by China, Myanmar and Bangladesh to this end. Bangladesh is displeased with this role of UNHCR. Annoyed at the stand of this specialised UN agency, the foreign ministry recently summoned its senior official to ministry in Dhaka. He was told that there is a perception that no repatriation takes place in countries where UNHCR remains (working with refugees). UNHCR should try to move away from such an image.

Speaking about whether China’s initiative will eventually yield results, a senior official of the government involved in Rohingya repatriation told Prothom Alo, China’s special emissary Deng Xijun in July visited Dhaka after discussions with Myanmar. He had visited Myanmar twice before coming to Dhaka. During his Dhaka visit in July, he reassured Bangladesh that Myanmar had now agreed to take the Rohingyas back to their original home in North Mongdu of Rakhine.

After the Rohingyas were driven away, their homes in Rakhine were demolished. So how will they return to their homes there? In reply, the official said initially upon their return, the Rohingyas will stay in temporary camps. Later, based on voluntary labour, they will build up their homes there. Myanmar will pay the Rohingyas for this.

According to the China-mediated talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar, a maximum 300 Rohingyas will be taken back every day from Day One of the repatriation. However, three days ago on 22 August, in a press release UNHCR said that the Rohingyas must not step into any trap and take the decision of repatriation under any pressure. It is important for UNHCR to be involved in the process of their independent decision making.