Why the Yunus administration should have had a list of tasks

Is Bangladesh going to see the national elections held by December this year? If not, when will the electoral roadmap be announced? Should completing reforms or the trial of Sheikh Hasina really be a precondition for holding the national polls?

These are some of the issues that are currently being widely discussed in the public domain.

Now, those who oppose the status quo may ask: What has been the mandate of the interim government to bring major changes? How far-reaching is it? For how many days? Other than sending the fascist forces to the ‘underground’, what are the tangible achievements in improving the delivery of the services of the state?

Such debates slightly heat up the atmosphere in our drawing rooms, office compounds, commercial places, campuses, and political space. As a result, the optimistic talks of bringing the national progress to a new level are turning into certain despair.