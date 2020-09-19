Onions, khichuri and the government’s image

I humbly ask the state minister, is there no one in the country to provide training on how to cook and manage khichuri meals? While will anyone have to be sent abroad for this? During cyclones when thousands of people lose their homes and take refuge in the cyclone shelters, they are fed khichuri. No one was sent abroad for training in this regard. Why do they need to be sent now? Do the people of Bangladesh not know how serve meals to schoolchildren?

The local people play a major role in areas where midday meals are served in the afternoon to primary school students. There are examples of this in Bangladesh too. Describing his experience, the head of an NGO said that they gave the mothers of the students the responsibility to prepare the khichuri and the children happily ate the meals. The problem is that the government has left the matter of running the school completely in the hands of the bureaucrats. The local people are not being given any role to play. The management committees of the schools comprise ruling party bigwigs. The people who are actually committed to education stay away in fear of these people.

A Japanese development workers was interviewed on a TV channel on the same say that the state minister held the press conference. He said he had approached government functionaries in this regard 10 years ago but had received no response.