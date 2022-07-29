Load-shedding is fine, if...

My question is, why should the general public pay for the petrol and drivers for the public servants' families to go shopping, on drives, to school and back, for fun and frolic? Does any country take such decisions that go against public interest? The government must completely stop this monthly expenditure. Even if it is just to set a precedent, everyone, with the exception of the president, prime minister, speaker and chief justice, should use buses or microbuses from the official transport pool at least twice a week. According to the constitution, government employees are public servants. They should keep this in mind at least during these critical times and cut down on the luxury to an extent.

Steps like load-shedding must be taken indiscriminately. I recently read 'Making of a Nation', a book of noted economist Nurul Islam who was close to Bangabandhu. It was written there how, during the 1974 famine, there was scope to send food from the relief supply to areas more affected by the famine. But this wasn't done because the government was worried that this would anger the people of the capital city. I do not think we have managed to break away from such a mindset. If we had, then we wouldn't have one hour load-shedding in the capital and seven to eight hours of load-shedding in the villages. We should keep in mind that our food and raw materials come from the villages and small towns. Electricity for irrigation is no less important than electricity for the secretariat.

I have given just a few examples. There are many such similar suggestions coming from various quarters. The government must give due consideration to these suggestions. They can't simply direct the people to adopt austerity measures and impose measures such as load-shedding on them. Practice what you preach. The people of the government must first set an example of austerity.