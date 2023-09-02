Why should cases continue under a repealed law?

The government has declared that the Digital Security Act is being cancelled and the Cyber Security Act will take its place. The draft of this law has already been finalised at the cabinet meeting. Stakeholders in the media had asked that their views be taken into cognizance before the law was passed. The law minister said that once the bill was placed in parliament, the stakeholders would get a change to discuss the matter at the parliamentary committee meeting.

The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam on Friday, writing about the Digital Security Act experience, said, “I want to categorically state that not a single one of our suggestions was accepted. In fact, on the day the bill was tabled in the House, we saw a more stringent version of it – giving police greater power – than the one we were shown during discussions.” (‘DSA to CSA, a sham of a reform’, Daily Star, 1 September 2023).

Within a few days it will be made clear as to whether the government will this time, too, pass the Cyber Security Act just as it is on the website or take the stakeholders’ recommendations into cognizance and give it a ‘democratic’ shape’.

The government may say that at least 10 sections of the proposed law, which were non-bailable in the previous law, have been made bailable. They may further say, the sentences have been reduced in several sections too. In 29 sections only fine has been retained instead of prison sentence (the fine being Tk 25 lakh, or prison sentence if failure to pay).

This will not assuage the public concern and alarm. There is no difference between the character of the two laws. While the law was ostensibly enacted to control crime in the digital media, it was actually formulated to silence dissent, to scare the media stakeholders. The offences mentioned in the law are not specified. The spirit of the liberation was does not mean one and the same thing to everyone. Those in power talk about the rule of law, but have retained Islam as the state religion. Anyone may differ from this.