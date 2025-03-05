Opinion
Cold storage fees: Burning a hole in farmers' pockets and consumers' budgets
Potato, often dubbed the "poor man's staple," is a lifeline for millions in Bangladesh. It is the second most important crop after rice, feeding families and fueling the livelihoods of over 1.5 million farmers. However, recent spikes in cold storage fees have sparked a crisis that is rippling through the entire potato supply chain, from farmers to consumers. This issue threatens not only the livelihoods of farmers but also the food security of a nation heavily reliant on this versatile crop.
A sharp spike in cold storage fees has created a great hue and cry recently. Potato farmers in northern regions took to the streets to protest against the exorbitant cold storage fees. According to farmers’ the cost of storing potatoes in cold storage facilities surged by 100 per cent. The average storage fee jumped from Tk 4.00-5.50 per kg to Tk 8.00-9.50 per kg. On the other hand, Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) has claimed that this increase is largely driven by rising operating costs.
For farmers, this hike is a devastating blow. Small and marginal farmers, who depend on cold storage to preserve their produce for off-season sales, are now forced to sell their potatoes immediately after harvest at lower prices. According to a preliminary research, farmers are receiving Tk 20-25 per kg during the harvest season, for which the production cost is of Tk 15-20 per kg. This leaves them with little to no profit, pushing many into financial distress.
The impact of rising storage costs will not stop at the farm gate. Consumers will bear the brunt of this crisis as well. During the off-season (May-September), the retail price of potatoes will be soared, last year it was BDT 80-90 per kg, up from BDT 30-40 per kg during the harvest season. For low-income households, this price hike makes potatoes less affordable, undermining efforts to ensure food security and dietary diversity.
The price volatility has created a chaotic market environment. Farmers, unable to afford high storage fees, are compelled to sell their produce at low prices immediately after harvest. Meanwhile, traders and middlemen, who can afford the storage costs, stockpile potatoes and sell them at inflated prices later. This imbalance has widened the gap between farmers' earnings and consumer prices, leaving both ends of the supply chain frustrated.
To tackle this crisis, a multi-pronged approach is needed. The government must enforce stricter regulations on cold storage fees to prevent exploitation of farmers. In this respect, a proper investigation is needed on the cost involved in every stages of this process. On the basis of that government may take necessary steps. Moreover, for future, investments in energy-efficient cold storage technologies can reduce operational costs and make storage more affordable. Farmers also need better access to credit and market information to negotiate fair prices for their produce. In this respect, promoting cooperative farming and collective storage solutions can empower farmers to bypass middlemen and retain a larger share of their profits.
The cold storage fee hike is more than just a financial issue—it’s a threat to the livelihoods of millions of farmers and the food security of a nation. As potato prices continue to rise, the gap between farmers and consumers widens, creating a vicious cycle of poverty and hunger. As farmers block highways and consumers struggle with rising prices, one thing is clear: it is a systemic issue that demands systemic solutions. The future of Bangladesh’s potato industry—and the millions who depend on it—hangs in the balance. It’s a wake-up call for policymakers to take immediate action. It’s time for policymakers, industry stakeholders, and civil society to come together and find sustainable solutions to this pressing problem. After all, the humble potato is not just a crop; it’s a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s agricultural economy. It’s time to protect it.
* The writer is a professor at Department of Economics, University of Rajshahi. He can be reached at [email protected].