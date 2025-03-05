Cold storage fees: Burning a hole in farmers' pockets and consumers' budgets

Potato, often dubbed the "poor man's staple," is a lifeline for millions in Bangladesh. It is the second most important crop after rice, feeding families and fueling the livelihoods of over 1.5 million farmers. However, recent spikes in cold storage fees have sparked a crisis that is rippling through the entire potato supply chain, from farmers to consumers. This issue threatens not only the livelihoods of farmers but also the food security of a nation heavily reliant on this versatile crop.

A sharp spike in cold storage fees has created a great hue and cry recently. Potato farmers in northern regions took to the streets to protest against the exorbitant cold storage fees. According to farmers’ the cost of storing potatoes in cold storage facilities surged by 100 per cent. The average storage fee jumped from Tk 4.00-5.50 per kg to Tk 8.00-9.50 per kg. On the other hand, Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) has claimed that this increase is largely driven by rising operating costs.