I want to see society through the lens of women

When the audience doesn’t want it, producers don’t make it either. If you invest in a superstar, you get a return on your money. That is why producers prefer to invest in films with male leads. They do not keep their social responsibility in mind. They forget that they too have a duty toward society. I want to mention the producers’ role here because I believe there are many talented directors, and many actors and actresses in Bangladesh who are ready to create good work, to do something different. But the producers are not willing to invest in such projects. This attitude must change.

The audience also shares some responsibility. They do not want to go to theatres to watch female-led films. What kinds of female characters do we see in our stories? We see the ones that reflect how society wants women to be. We don’t accept women on screen who are outside of society’s so-called norms.

The movie Rehana Maryam Noor travelled to the Cannes Film Festival, won the Asia Pacific Screen Award and the National Award — yet the audience at home did not accept such a female character. But when a male character displays anger or violence, that is easily accepted.

Cinema reflects society. Female-driven stories or unconventional works where women are not shown as “ideal women”, rarely come to the fore. Yet there are countless stories of women breaking barriers that deserve to be told.

Still, some such films are being made now — Rehana Maryam Noor, Priyo Malati, Bari Naam Shahana — each centred on a strong female character. When I began my career, there were very few such films. Directors did not dare to make them.