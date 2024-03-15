Why should there be mobile courts against journalists?

After being released on bail on Tuesday, Shafiuzzaman told Prothom Alo, "Before I was sentenced by the mobile court, I was told to say sorry. I said that I hadn't committed any offence. I had filled up a form and brought a right to information application here. I will not say sorry. They phoned the OC then. My elder son and I were standing under the CC camera. After a while, the OC came in civil clothes and took me away." He said he had not committed any offence and so did not admit to any guilt.

On the afternoon of the same day, lawyer Md Abdur Rahman submitted an appeal to the court of the district magistrate Abdullah Al Khairum against the sentencing of Shafiuzzaman. In the appeal, the lawyer stated that the sentence given by the mobile court against Shafiuzzaman was not in keeping with the law. Shafiuzzaman had not admitted guilt to the mobile court. The lawyer appealed for the sentence to be stayed and cancelled. District magistrate Abdullah Al Khairum accepted the appeal and sent it on to the court of additional district magistrate Zebunnahar for further action.

After the hearing at the additional district magistrate's court in the afternoon, his bail was granted. Shafiuzzaman was released from jail at around six on the evening.

Shafiuzzaman works as the Nakla upazila correspondent of daily newspaper Desh Rupantor. He was in jail from 5 March following the sentence issued by the mobile court. Describing the incident that took place at the UNO office, Shafiuzzaman said that he had gone to the UNO office, accompanied by his elder son Shahriar Jahan, to ask for information under the right to information act.