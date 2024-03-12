Editors' Council condemns sentencing journalist by mobile court

The Editors’ Council has condemned the sentencing of a journalist to six months in prison at a mobile court in Sherpur’s Nakla area.

Council president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Hanif Mahmud expressed deep concerns over the growing trend of such actions against the newspersons and ruining the environment of free journalism in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads Desh Rupantor correspondent in Nakla Shafiuzzaman Rana sought information regarding the computers and laptops purchased under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) from the office upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).