Dominance of the centre and silence of the margin in the system of governance

After the July mass uprising, the central question facing Bangladesh’s socio-political landscape is not who will come to power, but what kind of state structure the country will have. The balance of power that has long remained confined within the centre of Dhaka must now be reimagined.

What will this new structure look like? How will the relationship between the centre and the margin be reorganised? And how will ordinary people—especially those in rural and marginalised areas—create space for their experiences, needs, and aspirations within it?

If democracy is to extend beyond the act of voting and shape people’s everyday realities, these questions must be addressed. A meaningful answer can be found only through fundamental reform of the local government system.