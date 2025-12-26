What a horrifying attempt to justify looting!

I am not a fortune-teller. I cannot say with certainty what will happen tomorrow or the day after. Predicting what might happen six months or a year from now is far from possible. Our country, society, and life itself never follow a straight line; there are twists, turns, and pitfalls. At any moment, the rhythm can collapse.

Yet, we try to speak about the future based on experience and practical wisdom. Whatever is desirable or undesirable, we prepare for it in advance. But when I am not alone—when thousands of people and institutions surround me—my personal assumptions and preparations for the future are of little use unless they are part of a collective effort. Such situations occur frequently.

What we do not want, what is unexpected, we call an 'incident'. When such events occur, we are shocked. Our spirits are broken, and despair sets in.

Recently, something has happened that was unexpected for many of us. But events do not just happen on their own; they are caused. Behind them are individual or collective efforts. There is always planning involved. The initiators act decisively. The best planner is the one who takes action while keeping the other side completely unprepared. In military terms, this could be called a 'surgical strike'. Such actions have a purpose: to warn—be alert; we are coming with overwhelming force.