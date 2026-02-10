Endless-scrolling world and the slow death of deep thinking

Last week, I reheated my coffee for the third time. The oven wasn’t the problem. I just kept getting pulled into Instagram reels. Pretty funny, but there are many messages hidden in this scenario. Also interestingly, I had seen about 50-60 reels, but I do not remember any of it precisely. And I know a lot of us can relate to this type of situation.

We unlock our mobile to spend 2-5 minutes, and somehow end up spending half an hour or even hours scrolling through reels/shorts. I have also seen people just scrolling, not even seeing the 10-15 second reels that they have opened. And what I do is quite weird, watching those at 2x speed, just to finish every 10-15 seconds in a shorter time. Meaning that we do not want to pay much attention to the shortest seconds. This has become a type of habit we cannot get out of, which is actually a bit scary.

The issue is bigger than just thinking of like just entertainment. Especially the youth tend to spend hours watching reels as well as burying their ability to give proper attention and thinking. It is like, what the algorithm is showing us, we are seeing those, but just keep swallowing those with our eyes.