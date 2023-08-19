On whom will Awami League rely?

They become busy in establishing 'Awami rule' or 'BNP rule', rather than the rule of the people. They place their own people at key points all over to ensure that the election results go in their favour. The crisis that has arisen over the election at present, has been created by those in power. BNP and its associates have been out of power for 16 long years.

After the caretaker government system was abolished in 2011, two elections were held, one in 2014 and the next in 2018. For the sake of argument we may say that since BNP did not join the 2014 election, 154 seats were won uncontested. But what explanation will the Awami League leaders give about the 2018 election? Even after all parties took part in the election, why was a large chunk of the population unable to cast their votes? Awami League leaders contend that BNP took part in the election to make it controversial. They did not contest. How far is that true? If they had any such motive, then the government should not have filed any cases against even a single BNP leader or activist. They shouldn't have raided their homes.

Even if we forget about the environment before and after the election, we can take a look at the votes. According to the election commission, 100 per cent votes were cast in 213 centres of 103 seats of the 11th national parliamentary election. Does that mean no voters had passed away in any of those constituencies? In 7,689 centres, 90 to 99 per cent votes were cast. On the other hand, the candidates of the united opposition Jatiya Oikya Front won not a single seat in 1,195 centres. Do these vote statistics indicate that BNP took part in the election to render it controversial?

The statements made occasionally even by some of the ruling party leaders themselves (you may recall the comment of Kushtia district AL general secretary), as well as field-level officials of the public administration and police, are certainly uncomfortable for the government. Actually, after the 2018 election results were announced, not just the common people, but even Awami League leaders were taken aback. To paraphrase Humayun Azad, the writer killed by extremists, "Is this the election we wanted?" During BNP's rule he had written, "Is this the Bangladesh we wanted?"