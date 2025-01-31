Is BNP stepping into trouble?

"Election" is the key word of present times, with various quarters emerging to this end. Some want the election to be held, some do not. Some want it early, some want it later. Those who see the possibility of winning, every day urge for the election to be held soon. Those who see little chance of winning are even more vocal. The arguments and altercations continue.

News is making rounds in the political arena that the youth of Students against Discrimination movement are all set to launch a political party. This has made some of the older parties sit up and take notice. They do not seem too pleased about the matter. They are hardly happy about a new entrant on their turf.

The interim government at the helm presently came into power through the students. There are three of these students in the council of advisors. The question about conflict of interest naturally arises. BNP has not taken the matter of anyone forming a party while remaining in government very easily. They do not feel that the government is neutral. They say, if this happens, they will demand for elections under a neutral caretaker government.

The political parties in this country have two faces. When in power they speak in one way, and when out of power they speak in another way. This has been going on since the independence of Bangladesh.