Losing control of corruption: Is it reversible?

Transparency International has released the annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 on 11 February 2025. Bangladesh has scored 23 out of 100, one point less than 2023, and has been ranked two steps lower from top at 151st, two steps lower than 2023. Our 2024 score is Bangladesh’s worst since 2012, which has given us three disappointing designations.

We are placed among countries that are “losing control of corruption”. We are also among countries that having scored below 50 are considered to have a ‘serious corruption problem’, while a 20 points lower score compared to the global average of 43 qualifies us as having a ‘very serious corruption problem’.

Bangladesh’s 2024 score is 14th lowest among 180 countries or territories included in the index. Bangladesh remains second lowest in South Asia after only Afghanistan and 5th lowest in the Asia-Pacific region.

More specifically, our 2024 score is three points lower than 2012, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018; and five points lower than the highest score of 28 achieved in 2017. Bangladesh is the only South Asian country other than Sri Lanka with a score of 29 that has lost points. Notably, both were under the worst form of authoritarianism ousted by people power.