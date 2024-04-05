Model foreign policy text in a perplexed world!

However, if you want to grow, you need to act as an independent entity and endure the lateral pressure and heat of the surrounding atmosphere.Bangladesh, created out of a bloody war, is rationally expected to be peace-loving country but the owners of this republic need to pay some price to secure stability and progress and assert sovereignty. Because, the world is not run as per our wish and a rule-based international system, if any, has also been more vulnerable these days. As WB Yeats wrote, in The Second Coming, ‘Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…’

Parasite thinkers may not notice that the civil war between the Myanmar forces and ethnic insurgents have brought the ongoing conflict of the global politics to the border of Bangladesh. Already more than million Rohingya people of that country have been given shelter in this country but no fruitful cooperation for their repatriation came from the close neighbours. In a fast-changing world today, it’s been hard to find an ideal friend or permanent enemy among many counterparts.

In the age of massive flow of information, the new polarisation in relations between nations has in some cases bewildered even the experts of diplomacy. They wonder in what context a big neighbour like China could provide supports with arms to the rebels when there was a satellite regime in the capital. The rebel forces were rather supposed to be patronised by the US-led West.

The neo-cold war over the great power attempts to establish hegemony in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, of course, touches us as a nation. For instance, the names of a few global and regional powers have been associated with Bangladesh in various roles they played in the past three national elections. It is a matter of concern that our country has been part of a geopolitical game of chess or at least a troubled spectatorin a volatile scene. In such circumstances, do we know what our tasks are?

University teachers used to tell us that the main objective of foreign policy of any country is to maximise national interests, not to prioritise regime interest. In reality, we have certain deficiency in understanding it. The mindset of certain ideologues does not allow them to admit that the basis for friendship in inter-state affairs is national interest. As a result, they look for permanent friendship with one or two country/ies. After the end of the cold war between the US and the former Soviet Union, each state had to focus on upholding its distinct national position. And following the 9/11, 2001 incident, the pursuit of a prudent foreign policy demanded new thinking.