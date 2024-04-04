Foreign minister's letter to envoys to tackle diplomatic challenges

Officials of the foreign ministry have said the letter issued to the ambassadors speaks of displaying a positive attitude and taking relations ahead with various countries and blocs which have differences with the government or have voiced concerns.

While this is the first time that Hasan Mahmud has taken office as foreign minister, he had initially served as state minister for foreign affairs in 2009 when Awami League came to power. This time on the first day that he took over as foreign minister, he first held a meeting with secretaries of the ministry and other senior officials.

Certain diplomats who had been present at that meeting held on 14 January, told this correspondent that the foreign minister had been briefed about the overall picture of the next five years. Based on the election manifesto of the Awami League government, the picture of Bangladesh's international relations challenges for the next five years from 2024 to 2029 was highlighted, along with the challenges to be faced.

Pointing to the possible diplomatic challenges ahead of the foreign ministry in the coming days, the concerned officials said, the major challenges before the government are bridging the gap with foreign countries on the issues of the overall economic crisis, human rights, labour rights and democracy, ensuring that the country does not lean to any one side in light of the geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, establishing strategic partnership by means of security and defence cooperation, resolving the Rohingya crisis, particularly making a strong effort for repatriation and getting international support to this end.

When asked about the economic challenges, a diplomat said the big challenge for the government in the coming days is increasing trade and commerce and attracting investment. From this year the government will have to start repaying major partners like China and Russia for the mega development projects. The matter of replaying the loans has coincidentally come up at such a time when Bangladesh is suffering from the impact of the global economy. Assistance from development partners and friendly countries has become imperative for Bangladesh to tackle the dollar crisis. And concerns regarding good governance and labour rights must be assuaged in order to attract investment.