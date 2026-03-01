Why so much uproar over appointment of new governor?

At the farewell reception for the Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan in 2006, then-President George Bush jokingly remarked that Greenspan had achieved popularity equivalent to that of a 'rockstar'. Greenspan served as the Federal Reserve Chairman from 1987 to 2006. Recently, even before the new Governor of Bangladesh Bank takes office, he has come under discussion much like a rockstar. Greenspan earned his fame after 18 years of independent and insightful policy-making service. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s new Governor has become the subject of widespread discussion even before starting his work.

The date was 25 February. The day began like any other but ended as a memorable day in the history of the central bank. The distinguished economist, Governor Ahsan H Mansur’s appointment was abruptly canceled by the Finance Ministry, which on the same day appointed the relatively unknown Md Mostaqur Rahman as the new Governor. Rahman is academically an accountant and professionally a garment industry businessman. f we go by the identities of accountant and businessperson, there would be at least a thousand people in the country who are no less prominent or accomplished in terms of exposure and outreach than the new governor. However, Rahman's prominent identity surpasses all this, as he was an active member of BNP's election steering committee. People are saying that this identity helped him gain the governorship.