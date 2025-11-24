Will Hasina with death sentence be able to return at all?

In the past few days, the media outlets that contacted me or invited me to talk shows all focused on one main issue—the verdict delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is understandable. For the first time in Bangladesh’s history, a prime minister has been sentenced to death. Moreover, Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujib and, as a political figure, has probably been the most talked-about leader in Bangladesh’s political history. She still remains at the centre of discussion.

The questions the media asked me were mainly three: First, what is my personal reaction to the verdict? Second, what impact will this verdict have on the politics of the future? And third, will India ultimately extradite Sheikh Hasina?

Let me begin by saying—I cannot rejoice at anyone’s death, regardless of the way or the reason. Many developed countries do not impose the death penalty, perhaps because a person sentenced to death does not go through the torment of remorse. At the same time, it is also true that those who commit crimes against humanity cannot be allowed to evade justice.

If people like Hitler, Mussolini, or Genghis Khan were sentenced to death, I would feel nothing. It would seem natural. But when the death sentence is pronounced against Sheikh Hasina, I do have a reaction. What a towering figure she was (not speaking of virtues here—rather of her name, power, plunder, and misdeeds)!