July Charter, much ado about nothing?

Of course, there are some good things in the charter. At the very least, their headings sound promising. For example, national elections under a neutral government. But how “neutral” will the charter’s recipe for a “neutral” government actually be? As the English saying goes, “The devil is in the details.”

In 1984, Walter Mondale was the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the United States. He mocked his rival’s electoral promises by borrowing from a hamburger company advertisement and asked, “Where’s the beef?” meaning, it’s just the bun, where’s the meat?

Since then, the phrase has surfaced in one form or another in every election. In our country, we now have a charter within a charter, but what’s actually inside it? Is there really any “meat”? “Where’s the beef?”

Let us try to understand to what extent the charter will ensure a neutral government during the election period!

The 16th clause of the charter deals with the caretaker government system. To understand this in a bit more detail, one day I called a member of the National Consensus Commission. He is an extremely courteous person. I had only wanted to ask about the neutral government. He patiently explained what the Consensus Commission intends to finalise regarding the neutral government and also clearly stated the limits of their authority.