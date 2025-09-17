How ‘politics of service’ cultivates a ‘charity mentality’

After student union elections at major universities (DUCSU, JUCSU), various political debates have emerged across civil society in Bangladesh. These debates are relevant not only to campus politics but may also apply to national elections. Therefore, such discussions are necessary. Instead of lumping all the debates together, we can focus on specific issues at a time.

For instance, there is ongoing discussion about students’ increasing appreciation for donations and handouts — and how this influences elections. For now, let’s reflect on this issue and its political economy.

DUCSU, JUCSU, and RUCSU are student unions meant to represent the interests of students. Their core purpose is to negotiate with university or college administrations for better academic and campus life conditions. In essence, student unions are supposed to secure rights and facilities from the administration on behalf of students.

But here arises a question: What happens when student leaders or organisations, instead of pressing demands to the authorities, begin collecting resources from other sources to provide services and benefits to students themselves? Is there a deeper political significance to this shift?

By analysing the recent student elections, many political commentators have observed that organisations and candidates involved in giving donations and services performed better in the polls. Instead of negotiating with authorities, these groups took visible, student-friendly actions on campus and earned extra votes through service-oriented activities.